* Fund wants flexible exchange rate for national currency
* Both measures pose problems for Kiev government
* IMF curtailed programme in 2011 because of broken promises
By Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 31 The International Monetary Fund
urged Ukraine on Thursday to raise gas prices for domestic
consumers and introduce a flexible exchange rate for the hryvnia
currency - both unpopular steps previously rejected by the Kiev
government.
IMF mission leader Nikolay Gueorguiev laid out the Fund's
view at the end of a 12-day visit to Ukraine, saying the
ex-Soviet republic required a "set of comprehensive and credible
reforms" to stabilise the economy and revive growth.
"Ukraine's significant external financing needs remain a key
vulnerability," Gueorguiev said in a statement, referring to
foreign debt repayments looming for gas deliveries from Russia
and for servicing loans and credits, including to the Fund
itself.
He zeroed in on the loss-making energy sector and called
again for an end to the unprofitable practice of Soviet-era
subsidies in which state-run oil and gas company Naftogaz sells
gas to households and other domestic consumers at prices way
below the level at which it buys from Russia.
"The large loss-making energy sector needs to be reformed,"
he said.
A priority measure was a "significant upfront increase" in
the price of gas and heating for household consumers with a
schedule adopted for further increases in future.
On the hryvnia, which the central bank keeps pegged at about
8 to the dollar as a symbol of national stability, Gueorguiev
urged "increased flexibility" to boost export performance.
The IMF team was visiting Ukraine as part of a regular
review of the country's economic situation. It froze a previous
$15 billion stand-by programme in early 2011 after Kiev refused
to end subsidies and raise household gas and heating prices.
Kiev has not yet requested a new programme but analysts
expect its depleted finances mean it will eventually need one.
With a presidential election due in early 2015, President
Viktor Yanukovich's government is reluctant to raise domestic
gas prices and the issue has been seen in the past as a
stumbling block in the way of any new loan deal with the IMF.
Ukraine's economy is dominated by steel and chemical
exports, sectors which have been badly hit by weakening global
demand.
But Kiev, which hopes to sign landmark agreements in
November with the European Union to the dismay of its former
Soviet master Russia, needs new credits to shore up depleted
foreign currency reserves and cover a budget deficit.
Key indicators show the economic situation is significantly
worse now than it was a year ago and analysts believe that Kiev
may have to turn to the Washington-based lender soon.
Despite a hoped-for turn-round because of an all-time-record
harvest this year, gross domestic product fell 1.5 per cent
year-on-year in the third quarter - its fifth successive
quarterly drop.
BUDGET DEFICIT
The IMF statement projected a budget deficit of 5.75 percent
of gross domestic product this year- much higher than the
government's target of 3.2 percent.
Though the IMF welcomed the authorities attempts to clear
arrears in value-added tax owed to exporters, Gueorguiev
implicitly criticised the government's policy of doing this by
issuing promissory notes - a method which would only undermine
future fiscal performance, he said.
The Ukrainian government last week gave the green light to a
$1.5 billion promissory notes issuance to cover VAT repayments.
Efforts for fiscal consolidation should include wage and
"employment restraint" in the public sector, subsidy cuts and
"rationalising" spending on goods and services, he said.
He supported the government's moves to put off cuts in VAT
and corporate tax, which had been scheduled for 2014.
"Tax cuts should be postponed until the budget deficit is
reduced to a sustainable level", he said.
The IMF also called for efforts to improve the business
climate in Ukraine where potential foreign investors are often
deterred by the threat of hostile takeovers, corrupt practice
such as bribes, extortion and by red tape.
"We recommend a focus on structural reforms ... this
includes revamping the judicial system, simplifying or repealing
burdensome government regulations, stepping up anti-corruption
measures and enforcing clear and consistent rules in tax
administration," Gueorguiev said in the statement.