* Govt reluctant to hike household gas prices
* Hopes to offset cost by getting a discount from Russia
* Cbank is burning reserves to maintain currency peg
(Adds background)
KIEV, Nov 4 Ukraine's central bank indicated on
Friday that a visiting International Monetary Fund mission was
leaving without a deal to re-start lending, saying only that it
hoped an agreement would be reached soon.
"The IMF mission is completing its work in Ukraine," it said
in a statement.
"The central bank hopes that the International Monetary Fund
and the government will resolve all issues ... in the nearest
future which will allow (Ukraine) to receive the next tranche
which is crucial for the advancement of reforms in Ukraine."
The IMF halted payouts under its $15 billion programme for
Ukraine at the beginning of this year after the government
delayed unpopular reforms such as raising the gas price for
households.
The government, wary of its waning popularity in the run-up
to the October 2012 parliamentary election, point-blank refused
to raise prices, a source close to the talks told Reuters this
week.
However, faced with a looming balance of payments crisis and
little investor appetite for its debt, Kiev will need to start
getting IMF cash again soon unless the global economy quickly
improves or Russia agrees to supply its import-reliant neighbour
with cheaper gas.
It hopes to negotiate a discount from monopoly gas supplier
Russia that will help it balance the books. But talks with
Moscow, which have lasted for over a year, have so far failed to
yield tangible results.
First Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Klyuev said separately on
Friday the government expected to conclude the negotiations this
week, securing a significantly lower gas price.
Analysts say the absence of IMF financing, which was
supposed to boost central bank reserves by about $1.5 billion
per quarter, is likely to increase the depreciation pressure on
the hryvnia .
The central bank spent over $2 billion in September to keep
the currency pegged at about 8.0 hryvnias per dollar while the
euro and the rouble devalued.
The IMF deadlock also highlights Ukraine's growing
dependence on Russia at the time when its ties with the European
Union are strained over the jailing of former prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko.
Analysts say a new gas deal with Russia would likely involve
some concessions by Kiev, such as allowing Gazprom to
buy into Ukrainian gas pipelines which deliver Russian gas to
Europe.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)