KIEV, March 14 A mission of the International
Monetary Fund will visit Ukraine at the end of this month to
resume talks with the Kiev government on a new $15 billion loan
programme, the Fund said on Thursday.
"At the request of the authorities, an IMF mission ... will
visit Ukraine from March 27-April 10 to continue negotiations on
a new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)," Max Alier, the IMF's
representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.
The Fund has urged Ukraine to raise heavily subsidised
household gas and heating prices to curb a ballooning budget
deficit. But Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich last month
pledged not to raise gas prices.