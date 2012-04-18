* Oil refining shows deepest decline

KIEV, April 18 Ukraine's industrial output shrank by 1.1 percent year-on-year in March after growing 1.6 percent in February, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday, after the country's second-biggest oil refinery shut down due to losses.

Output decline was most notable in the oil products sector, where production dropped by 20.7 percent year-on-year.

Russian oil and gas company TNK-BP closed its Lysychansk refinery in Ukraine in early March as it could not compete with imports from Russia and Belarus, where refineries receive oil without a hefty export duty imposed by Moscow.

Lysychansk, with a capacity to refine 8 million tonnes of oil a year, was the second largest of Ukraine's six refineries.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, speaking at a government meeting earlier on Wednesday, said the industrial sector was under pressure from record-high prices for oil and gas which Ukraine imports.

The metals sector, which accounts for a bulk of Ukrainian exports, also registered a 1.6 percent year-on-year decline in March. In month-on-month terms, overall industrial output rose 9.8 percent in March after rising by 0.4 percent in February. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)