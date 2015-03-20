NEW YORK, March 20 Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko said on Friday she has starting meeting with the embattled nation's main creditors and expects to issue $1 billion in U.S. government-backed debt by the end of April as part of a larger IMF-backed loan package.

"People are taking U.S. government risk in this case. That is why they give a credit guarantee, otherwise we wouldn't have access to the market at this time," Jaresko told Reuters in an interview before speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)