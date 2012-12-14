KIEV Dec 14 Ukraine's acting First Deputy Prime Minister Valery Khoroshkovsky resigned from the interim government on Friday in protest against Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's reappointment for a second term, his office said.

"Valery Khoroshkovsky considers this candidate (Azarov) incapable of carrying out economic reforms and defending our country's strategic course for European integration," a statement by his office said.