KIEV Feb 23 Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko was kidnapped by unidentified attackers in the southern city of Odessa, a senior lawmaker and regional authorities said on Thursday.

"An emergency has happened: Oleksiy Honcharenko has been kidnapped by unknown people in Odessa in broad daylight," the head of President Petro Poroshenko's BPP faction, Ihor Hryniv, told parliament.

Thirty-six-year-old Honcharenko, a native of Odessa, is one of the deputy heads of the BPP bloc in parliament and is known for being outspoken on a wide range of political issues.

Odessa's prosecutor's office also said the MP had been kidnapped, but did not give further details. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)