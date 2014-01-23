KIEV Jan 24 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly
Klitschko said early on Friday that President Viktor Yanukovich
had yielded nothing in talks with the opposition after two
months of unrest, adding that he feared possible bloodshed.
After speaking first to protesters manning barricades in
confrontation with police, Klitschko then told others on
Independence Square: "Hours of conversation were spent about
nothing. There is no sense sitting at a negotiating table with
someone who has already decided to deceive you."
"I earnestly wish that there will be no bloodshed and that
people are not killed ... I will survive, but I am afraid there
will be deaths, I am afraid of this," the
boxer-turned-politician said.