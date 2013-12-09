GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
KIEV Dec 9 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Monday he was ready, with other opposition leaders, to hold compromise talks with President Viktor Yanukovich but added he feared that police action to break up peaceful protests was imminent.
Speaking to Reuters, Klitschko, a world heavyweight boxing champion turned politician, said he would insist in any talks with Yanukovich that the government resign. "I am sure that the current government must resign ... We have announced our demands more than once and in relation to this we are ready to talk with Yanukovich because no one else is making decisions," he said.
But he said opposition leaders still expected the police to use force to try break up the street protests.
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 Bullish and cautious aren't usually words found in the same sentence, but it appears that coking coal miners are upbeat about the prospects for the steel-making fuel, though not to the extent of choking off price gains with increased supply.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”