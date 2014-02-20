KIEV Feb 20 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Thursday he hoped that the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland would be able to hammer out a roadmap with President Yanukovich and leaders of the opposition later tonight.

"We have no clear decision yet. We hope for a result tonight," he told reporters, adding that the final decision would depend on Yanukovich.

Diplomatic sources said earlier that the roadmap would include forming a temporary government.