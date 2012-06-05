* Ruling party rushes first reading vote through
* Angry opposition demonstrators march to soccer fan zone
* Clashes with police heighten tension on eve of Euro 2012
(Adds quotes, details)
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, June 5 A crowd of Ukrainians clashed with
police in the capital Kiev on Tuesday after the ruling party
rushed a contentious draft law upgrading the official role of
the Russian language in the country through its first reading.
Several hundred opponents of the bill marched down the hill
from parliament to be met by a cordon of police in riot gear as
they tried to enter Independence Square, which is being
transformed into a giant pedestrian 'fan zone' for the Euro 2012
soccer tournament starting this week.
They trampled official UEFA boards underfoot and a group of
men scrambled up a structure supporting a giant display screen,
on which spectators will view the soccer matches, and unfurled
the Ukrainian flag.
Ranks of black-helmeted riot police pushed the crowd back
after scuffles.
"Since they were not allowed to set up a tent protest near
the parliament, the majority of protesters decided to occupy the
fan zone on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square)," said
Ruslan Sekela, an activist for a nationalist pressure group,
Nastup.
The Russian language issue is an emotive subject in the
former Soviet republic of 45 million whose state language is
Ukrainian but where a significant number of people speak Russian
as their mother tongue.
Ukraine is hosting the month-long Euro 2012 tournament
jointly with Poland. It opens with the first matches in Poland
on June 8 and will end with the final in Kiev.
Supporters of the bill say a law is required to meet the
needs of the large Russian-speaking population and allow their
children to receive their basic schooling in their mother
tongue.
Opponents regard the use of Ukrainian as a touchstone of
sovereignty and say the encroachment of Russian will keep
Ukraine in Russia's sphere of influence.
They say the Regions Party of President Viktor Yanukovich is
trying to push the bill through so as to win back disenchanted
votes in their Russian-speaking power bases in time for a
parliamentary election in October.
Police threw up barriers round parliament on Tuesday as the
vote took place while 6,000 demonstrators, more or less equally
split between those for and against the draft law, massed in
nearby streets.
Regions Party deputies pushed the first-reading vote through
without any debate after forming a protective cordon around the
speaker to pre-empt any interference by the opposition.
Last month, deputies of the opposition Batkivshchyna party
of jailed ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko prevented the issue
going to a vote by blocking the podium, leading to a brawl.
Tymoshenko says Euro 2012 will cement Ukraine's rightful
place in Europe and her supporters are not expected to try to
disrupt the tournament to further her cause.
But Kharkiv, the eastern city where she is serving her
sentence, is one of the four cities where Euro matches will be
played in Ukraine and her supporters seem certain to try to take
advantage of the presence of foreign media.
The bill would accord Russian the status of a "regional"
language in predominantly Russian-speaking parts, and will be
welcomed in Moscow where authorities complain that the language
rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine are being violated.
Opponents say the move chips away at sovereignty and would
mean that in traditional Russian-speaking areas Ukrainian would
have no chance of becoming entrenched as a state language.
The bill will have a second reading later in the year and
would become law when signed by Yanukovich. Opponents who turned
out on Tuesday include world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali
Klitschko who heads the Udar opposition party.
One of the protesters who scaled the supports of the giant
screen on Independence Square, local historian Olexander
Ushinsky, was detained by police.
"The werewolves of the (ruling) Regions Party decided to
adapt a law which contradicts everything Ukrainian," he told
reporters before being taken off by police.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Robert Woodward)