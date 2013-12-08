KIEV Dec 8 Ukrainian protesters angry over
their government's decision to seek closer economic ties with
Russia instead of with the European Union toppled a statue of
Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Kiev on Sunday.
The statue has symbolic importance as it underlines
Ukraine's shared history with Russia, which is now trying to
persuade Kiev to join a new Moscow-led customs union.
A Reuters reporter at the scene saw the protesters breaking
up the statue with hammers after toppling it with the help of
metal bars and rope. The move came after an anti-government
rally in Kiev attended by hundreds of thousands of people.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones; editing
by Andrew Roche)