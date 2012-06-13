KIEV, June 13 Ukraine could create jobs and boost tax revenues by introducing regulations for domestic production of rum and whisky, two increasingly popular imported alcoholic drinks, a member of parliament said.

Andriy Pinchuk from the ruling Party of the Regions said on Wednesday a new draft law would help farmers boost grain production, increase sowing areas, and create jobs.

The alcoholic beverage industry in Ukraine, itself a major producer of grains such as barley, corn and wheat, has traditionally focused on horilka and vodka, common eastern European strong spirits, and brandy.

"Statistical data ... shows an increase in imports of ... rum and whisky due to higher demand for these alcoholic beverages in Ukraine," Pinchuk said.

More broadly, whisky sales data shows growing demand from emerging markets. Diageo, the largest producer of Scotch whisky, said last week it would invest over 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) in the drink over five years.

Economic growth in Ukraine was expected to slow down to 3.9 percent this year from 5.2 percent in 2011 as global demand for its key export, steel, has been weakening. ($1 = 0.6432 pound) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dan Lalor)