By Michelle Meineke
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 As attention shifts to Ukraine
with last week's kick-off of the 2012 UEFA European Football
Championship, international lenders are becoming increasingly
wary to lend to borrowers in the country due to escalating
political and economic instability.
Intensifying speculation by top European governments over
the imprisonment and treatment of former Ukrainian Prime
Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, as well as concerns over the
potentially destabilising impact of a parliamentary election in
October, are taking centre stage for investors.
Ukraine's economic growth expectations for 2012 have been
downgraded, as the export-orientated economy has been heavily
knocked by sliding European demand, which accounts for up to 25
percent of its exports.
News last week that Ukraine had repaid half of the $2
billion loan extended by Russian lender VTB, marking the largest
foreign debt payment due this year has made little impact on
syndicated loans bankers, who said loan activity would remain
stagnant until the political and economic hurdles - both in
Ukraine and the eurozone - were resolved.
"There was, and is, a definite shrinking of liquidity for
loans in Ukraine, as a number of banks decide not to support the
borrowers anymore," one European banker said.
Stress in Ukraine's loan market has increased since the
middle of last year, when many lenders were forced to pull back
from what they considered non-core markets in a bid to rescue
their balance sheets amid tightening liquidity.
Although Ukraine's syndicated loan volume so far this year
is the highest since the first half of 2008 with $475 million,
bankers doubt that the annual loan volume for 2012 will match
the $2.7 billion generated in 2011.
There is hope for well-regarded borrowers willing to accept
what lenders consider appropriate terms, with appetite also
heavily dependent on "how far down the pecking order the
borrower is", a second European banker said. Smaller deal sizes,
shorter tenors and higher pricing are now unavoidable.
APPROVAL
A group of six Russian and international lenders are seeking
credit committee approval of a euro and dollar denominated loan
for Ukraine's largest private power and coal producer DTEK, with
terms and size expected to be dictated by the lender group.
"Anything more than $300 million is significant for
Ukraine," a third European banker said.
Ukrainian mining and steel group Metinvest's $325
million loan at the end of May was widely considered a success
after increasing from $300 million, marking the country's
largest deal this year. Yet lenders' unease with even the top
Ukrainian borrowers was demonstrated by the deal's increased
pricing and shorter tenor when compared with the miner's $1.2
billion loan in November.
Market conditions have significantly slowed progress on
Donetsksteel Iron and Steel Works' $750 million, five-year
pre-export financing, for which Deutsche Bank was appointed
co-ordinator in November. Meanwhile, lenders' appetite for
mining group Ferrexpo, which is considering a loan, is
yet to be seen, the second European banker added.
Some international lenders may use the $412 million of
maturing Ukrainian loans this year as an opportunity to exit,
with lenders in Ukraine's more liquid neighbours Russia and
Turkey stepping in to fill the gap.
Russian and Turkish banks have different risk approaches and
the top Russian banks, in particular, are keen to flex their
lending power across the CEE with huge bilateral loans and a
bigger presence on internationally syndicated deals.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke)