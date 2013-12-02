* Markets weigh risks of political turmoil after protests
* Currency crisis seen more likely than default
* Questions over whether Russia comes to rescue
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Dec 2 Massive protests against Viktor
Yanukovich hammered Ukraine's financial markets on Monday,
increasing the risk of a currency crisis as the president tries
to hold on until an election in early 2015.
Ukraine's debt insurance costs jumped and currency traders
increased bets on a devaluation after 350,000 people protested
on Sunday against Yanukovich's decision to ditch a trade pact
with the European Union.
Central bank Governor Ihor Sorkin backed up foreign exchange
intervention by vowing to do everything needed to uphold
financial stability. In an online video message, he urged savers
"to be confident in the banking system" and not to withdraw
their deposits.
Yet even though the protest was the largest since the Orange
revolution that overturned Yanukovich's election victory in
2004, analysts stopped short of predicting wholesale upheaval.
"I'm trying to work out when a country has ever provoked a
revolution over a trade deal," said Charles Robertson, global
chief economist at Renaissance Capital in London.
Robertson contrasted today's situation with the Orange
revolution over electoral fraud, and the economic collapse in
another ex-Soviet state, Georgia, that preceded its 2003 Rose
revolution.
Data provider Markit quoted five-year credit default swaps
(CDS) at 1067 basis points, the highest since September, after a
close of 972 bps on Friday.
Ukraine's dollar bonds fell, with its 2020 issue
losing 3 points to 85 percent of par, its lowest
since early 2012. The June 2014 bond also fell,
pushing its yield towards 20 percent.
Western analysts were unsettled by TV footage of violence
near the presidential office in Kiev, where masked protesters
and the driver of an excavator clashed with helmeted riot police
massed several men deep.
Mainstream opposition leaders, including former heavyweight
boxer Vitaly Klitschko, called the breakaway group provocateurs
and urged peaceful action.
Security forces halted a convoy of protesters' cars on
Sunday evening on its way to Yanukovich's official residence
outside the city, according to reports.
"He survived the weekend - I did think it was a
Ceausescu-type scenario," said Tim Ash at Standard Bank in
London, referring to the overthrow and execution of Romanian
communist leader Nicolai Ceausescu in 1989.
Ash was surprised at the relatively mild sell-off in
Ukrainian assets after the failure of last week's EU summit in
Vilnius. "Orange Revolution 2 is on," he said. "The stakes are
much higher now."
EXTERNAL DEFICITS
To grow, Ukraine's $176 billion economy needs gas imports
from Russia to be cheap and its steel exports to be expensive.
The opposite is now the case. The government ends up taking
the strain because it subsidises most of the cost of gas sold to
households across the country of 46 million that borders Russia
to the northeast and four new EU states to the west.
Yanukovich walked away from the trade deal because it lacked
a hoped-for stand-by loan of as much as $15 billion from the
International Monetary Fund. The global lender was not prepared
to lend new money without gas-price reforms.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has meanwhile made a gas
discount conditional on Ukraine joining a Russia-led customs
bloc that includes Kazakhstan and Belarus. He has not, however,
ruled out possible further funding.
Jacob Nell, a Moscow-based economist at Morgan Stanley,
estimates that Ukraine will have to raise external financing of
$18 billion for Yanukovich to make it to the 2015 election.
Yet he does not see risks of financial instability becoming
acute until late 2014 - as external deficits tend to widen
seasonally later in the year. Without new money, forex reserves
may fall below the two months' import cover viewed as critical.
"The Ukrainian authorities are likely to face a difficult
choice in 2014 between joining the Customs Union ... or a rising
risk of an uncontrolled forex adjustment in the second half of
2014," Nell wrote in a report on Monday.
Ukraine, which runs a 'crawling' peg of its hryvnia to the
dollar, last devalued in 2008. The central bank on Monday
offered to sell dollars at 8.1502 hryvnia per dollar, compared
to 8.1397 hryvnia on Nov. 14.
Analysts worry less about the risk of sovereign default:
Nell calculates that the sovereign must repay $8 billion before
the election, of which half is owed to the IMF.
Emerging markets investor Templeton was reported to have
held a $5 billion Ukraine position in August, making its
behaviour key to the performance of the country's bonds.
CENTRIFUGAL FORCES
Energy analysts, meanwhile, doubt that Putin will rush to
the aid of Yanukovich after years of acrimony between Kiev and
Moscow over gas.
A deal signed in 2009 by former Prime Minister Yulia
Tymoshenko led to her conviction and imprisonment for abuse of
office and left Ukraine paying the highest price of any European
buyer of Russian gas.
Rather than lend more money to Yanukovich, Putin may prefer
to spend it on completing the South Stream gas export pipeline,
the second of two subsea links to Europe that seek to reduce
risks of supply disruptions by skirting Ukraine.
"Good relations between Russia and Ukraine would have killed
South Stream - the pet project of Vladimir Putin," said Mikhail
Korchemkin of U.S.-based consultancy East European Gas Analysis.
With outside support lacking, there are fears that the
centrifugal forces that have characterised Ukraine's history on
the borderlands of eastern and central Europe could come
increasingly into play. Yanukovich is from the Russian-speaking
east, while protests have been large in cities in the west.
"One part of the country (is) willing to go the EU way and
the other willing to go to Russia," said Regis Chatellier,
global sovereign credit strategist at Societe Generale.
"The problem is this ... is happening precisely at the
moment when the country is facing major, major economic
challenges."