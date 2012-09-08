* TVi is one of few independent stations in Ukraine
* Says authorities' action has hit its viewing base
* Critics say pressure on media linked to Oct. election
KIEV, Sept 8 Journalists at one of Ukraine's few
independent TV stations rallied on Saturday, alleging that
President Viktor Yanukovich's leadership was trying stealthily
to silence independent media ahead of an October parliamentary
election.
TVi station, which is known for investigative journalism and
which is often critical of the Yanukovich leadership and leading
lights around him, was the subject of a raid by tax police last
July.
A tax evasion case against TVi's chief executive has since
been dropped. But the station says local cable companies have
come under pressure to either give it up or move it to more
expensive packages, significantly cutting its viewer base.
Critics of the Yanukovich leadership see the moves against
TVi as aimed at stifling potentially damaging reporting by the
independent media before the Oct. 28 parliamentary election when
his Party of the Regions will have to battle to keep its
majority.
The government is unpopular because of tax and pension
reform which has pushed back the retiring age and Yanukovich's
party now faces a united opposition of several parties brought
together by the prosecution and jailing of former prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko.
These critics say harassment of the independent media is
part of a trend towards increased authoritarianism in the
country since Yanukovich came to power in Feb. 2010.
"There are only a few TV stations left like TVi which has
dared to provide balanced coverage of the situation in Ukraine,"
Yury Lukanov, head of the independent journalists' union, told
Reuters on the fringe of a rally which drew about 1,500 people.
"The authorities don't like this. They prefer simple
propaganda channels. That's why they are doing all they can to
shut down this channel," he said.
Yanukovich last Monday told a World Newspaper Congress
meeting in Kiev the alleged lack of media freedom in his country
was due to ignorance and the lack of objective information about
the real state of affairs in Ukraine.
His speech to the congress was interrupted by a dozen
Ukrainian journalists who stood and held up anti-censorship
banners. Security guards tore the banners out of protesters'
hands.
"The goal of all honest journalists is to criticise the
authorities. Only a journalist who tells you about the
authorities' mistakes, their crimes, their wrong-doings - only
this person can call himself an honest journalist," TVi
editor-in-chief Vitaly Portnikov told the rally.
"When you destroy independent media you are punishing not
just the opposition but civil society," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sergei Karazy; Writing By Richard
Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)