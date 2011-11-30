KIEV Nov 30 Ukraine's largest steel maker Metinvest will cut pig iron production volume at its Azovstal metals plant in December due to falling demand, it said on Wednesday.

Metinvest said in a statement pig iron production would be reduced by 13.7 percent or by 58,700 tonnes compared to November.

"The reduction is due to low demand and unfavourable pricing environment," Metinvest said. "The company plans to have reduced production volumes in Q1 2012."

Metinvest also said it would reduce merchant slab production at Azovstal by 50,600 tonnes in December or by 29 percent.

Azovstal, located in eastern Ukraine, gave no information about its November output.

Metinvest said earlier this month steel output at its Ukraine's plants rose 78.7 percent to 10.981 million tonnes in January-September 2011 against the same period in 2010.

It gave no details on production of pig iron.

Liquid steel output at plants owned by Metinvest increased to 9.27 million tonnes in 2010 from 7.03 million in 2009. Rolled steel output rose 31.3 percent to 8.59 million tonnes in 2010 from 6.54 million a year earlier.

Ukraine increased liquid steel output to 31.7 million tonnes in 2010 from 29.8 million in 2009. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by James Jukwey)