KIEV, March 2 At least eight miners were killed
in a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in western Ukraine's
Lviv region on Thursday, the Ukrainian emergencies service said.
The service said 34 miners had been at a depth of 550 metres
when the explosion ripped through the mine at 12.46 local time
(1046 GMT).
A further six miners were injured in the blast and 20 others
were being brought back to the surface unharmed, it added.
Although mine safety has improved in recent years, fatal
accidents are still relatively common in Ukraine's ageing pits,
most of which date from the Soviet Union.
Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman cancelled a planned
meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Kiev to
fly to the area of the accident, the government's press service
said.
Ukraine operates around 20 coal mines, while a further 60
are in Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia-backed
separatists.
