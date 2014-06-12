UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Petronas warns on 2017 outlook despite swing to Q4 profit
* Holds to "conservative" outlook, plans to focus on cost-cuts
KIEV, June 12 Nine coal miners were missing on Thursday after a methane gas explosion in a pit in the east Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the emergency services said on Thursday.
The blast occurred at 3.39 a.m (0039 GMT) at a depth of 300 metres, they said in a statement.
The mine is in the small town of Kirovske, 90 km (56 miles) north of the regional capital Donetsk and 40 km (25 miles) from Slaviansk, in the Donbass mining region where pro-Russian separatists have taken up arms in some areas.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Holds to "conservative" outlook, plans to focus on cost-cuts
NAIROBI, March 14 Pirates have hijacked an oil tanker with eight Sri Lankan crew onboard, a Somali official said on Tuesday, the first time they have successfully taken a commercial ship since 2012.
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.