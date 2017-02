KIEV, Sept 7 Ukraine hopes to raise between $10-12 billion next year from the privatisation of companies arising from a restructuring of state oil and gas firm Naftogaz, Energy Minister Yuri Boiko said on Wednesday.

"Next year we will privatise these companies either by means of an IPO or on the stock exchange. This will give us additional money of between $10-12 billion which will be used for raising energy-effectiveness and increasing gas extraction," Boiko told reporters. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)