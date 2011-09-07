(Refiles to further subscribers)
* Oil and gas firm to be reshaped into several companies
* Ukraine will have controlling stake in new companies-Boiko
* Restructuring touches on gas dispute with Russia
KIEV, Sept 7 Ukraine hopes to raise between
$10-12 billion next year from the privatisation of companies
arising from a restructuring of state oil and gas firm Naftogaz,
Energy Minister Yuri Boiko said on Wednesday.
The sprawling behemoth, which both resells Russian gas in
Ukraine and ships supplies onwards to Europe, is due to be
reshaped into separate companies covering transport, trade and
extraction to bring it more into line with European standards.
The restructuring has political overtones in light of
Ukraine's dispute with Moscow over the price it pays for Russian
gas under an agreement signed between Naftogaz and Russia's gas
giant, Gazprom , in 2009.
"Next year we will privatise these companies either by means
of an IPO or on the stock exchange. This will give us additional
money of between $10-12 billion which will be used for raising
energy-effectiveness and increasing gas extraction," Boiko told
reporters.
He gave no details about the future companies arising from
the Naftogaz restructuring or the size of the share offers. But
he said Ukraine would retain a controlling stake in each
company.
The figure of $10-12 billion was higher than an earlier
estimate of $5-6 billion which Boiko set on sale of a minority
stake in Naftogaz's restructuring last March.
Last week Prime Minister Mykola Azarov put a figure of
between $5-10 billion on an IPO sale of part of Naftogaz.
Boiko said Naftogaz sales would help pay off its debts and
be used to make additional investments in fuel extraction.
"As of January 1 2015 we will be extracting not (the present
day) 20 billion cubic metres of gas per year but 25 billion
cubic metres," Boiko said.
The ex-Soviet republic is involved in an increasingly bitter
dispute with Russia over the price it pays for Russian gas to
power its key metals and chemicals industries.
President Viktor Yanukovich, in a newspaper interview
published on Tuesday, said Russia's attitude in the affair was
"humiliating" for him and the state.
Kiev is now threatening to challenge the 2009 agreement --
the basis for the present gas pricing structure -- in an
international arbitration court if Moscow does not agree to
review its terms.
The Kiev government has refused a call by Russian Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin to merge Naftogaz with Gazprom.
But as an incentive to Moscow to relent on the 2009 gas
deal, Ukrainian officials are believed to be offering Russian
companies a stake in Naftogaz's restructuring.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)