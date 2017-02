KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine seeks to raise $5 to $10 billion from the initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run natural gas exploration company, now a part of Ukraine's largest oil and gas firm Naftogaz, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We have decided to restructure Naftogaz , to separate gas exploration company and ... to carry out IPO on an exchange," Interfax Ukraine quoted Azarov as saying. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)