KIEV, Sept 1 Ukraine wants to raise $5-$10
billion from an initial public offering of the state-run natural
gas exploration company, now a part of Ukraine's largest oil and
gas firm Naftogaz, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted as
saying on Thursday.
"We have decided to restructure Naftogaz, to separate gas
exploration company and ... to carry out IPO on an exchange,"
Interfax Ukraine quoted Azarov as saying.
Earlier this year, Ukraine energy minister Yuri Boiko said
the former Soviet republic wanted to raise $5-$6 billion
selling a minority stake in Naftogaz, adding the funds could be
used "to develop the company, to increase gas production in our
country and to upgrade our gas shipping system". ID:nLDE72L1Q8]
Naftogaz chief executive Yevhen Bakulin said earlier this
year the company planned an IPO around 2013.
