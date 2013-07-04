BRIEF-Bank Of Tianjin receives approval on qualification of president of bank
* Received approval on qualification of Sun Liguo for proposed appointment as president of bank from CBRC Tianjin office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV, July 4 Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, is in talks to extend the maturity of a $2 billion loan from Russia's Gazprombank which was issued last year, the government said on Thursday.
The loan had been due to be paid off on June 24, 2013, the government said in a document published on the Ukrainian parliament's website.
"The company has proposed to the bank that the timescale ... be extended," it said. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and James Jukwey)
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.
* BMO plans to buy back 15 million shares (Adds analyst comment, core capital details)