Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Dec 9 A representative of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called for state energy company Naftogaz to be privatised on Tuesday, and for commercial gas pricing to replace costly public subsidies.
"Naftogaz needs to be privatised," Dmytro Shymkiv, the president's deputy chief of staff said at a Ukraine Investment conference.
"We need to absolutely increase gas prices in the supply chain for both private consumers and commercial consumers."
He added that subsidies to Naftogaz are "skyrocketing", and were costing the state around ten times the budget for the army. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Marc Jones)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.