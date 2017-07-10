FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Possible NATO membership for Ukraine won't boost stability
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 21 hours ago

Kremlin: Possible NATO membership for Ukraine won't boost stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine's potential membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would not boost stability and security in Europe.

Ukraine and NATO will begin discussions on a roadmap to get Ukraine into NATO, with Kiev pledging to make the necessary reforms by 2020, President Petro Poroshenko said earlier on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on a statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said Russia had to withdraw thousands of its troops from Ukraine. Peskov said Russia did not have any troops in Ukraine. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

