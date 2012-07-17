July 17 Ukraine on Tuesday sold $2 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Troika, and VTB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UKRAINE AMT $2 BLN COUPON 9.25 PCT MATURITY 07/24/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/24/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/24/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 863 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A