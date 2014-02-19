TOLUCA, Mexico Feb 19 U.S. President Barack
Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper reacted
cautiously to a truce between the Ukrainian government and
opposition leaders, saying it would be a welcome step if
implemented.
A White House statement describing face-to-face talks
between Obama and Harper at a North American summit said the two
leaders condemned violence in Kiev in which at least 26 people
were killed.
"The leaders noted reports of a truce between the government
and the opposition which, if implemented, would be a welcome
step forward in pursuing that meaningful dialogue. They agreed
they will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure
that actions mirror words," the statement said.
They also urged the Ukrainian military to show restraint and
not become involved in issues that should be resolved by
civilians, the statement said.
