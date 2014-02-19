ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Feb 19 The United States
urged the Ukrainian government to pull back riot police from
Independence Square in Kiev, call a truce and hold discussions
with the opposition, White House Deputy National Security
Adviser Ben Rhodes said on Wednesday.
Rhodes, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said the
White House would consider the use of sanctions against those
responsible for the violence in Ukraine and is in consultation
with the European Union about possible sanctions.
He said the United States would like to see Russia support
efforts to reduce tensions in Ukraine.
