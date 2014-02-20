WASHINGTON Feb 20 President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Thursday to discuss the violence in Ukraine that has left dozens dead and prompted sanctions by the European Union.

"They agreed that it is critical that the United States, Germany and the European Union continue to stay in close touch in the days ahead on steps we can take to support an end to the violence and a political solution that is in the best interests of the Ukrainian people," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)