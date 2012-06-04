KIEV, June 4 Ukraine, which is seeking to
increase its energy independence from Russia, has announced a
tender to find partners for Black Sea offshore oil and gas
exploration within the next two months.
Ukraine's official gazette, Uryadovy Kuryer, said bids were
invited from potential partners for two fields - Skifska and
Foroska - on its Black Sea shelf.
Documents must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, the
newspaper said.
The move is in line with the Kiev's government's long-term
strategy of moving away from reliance on energy imports from
Russia, which have led in the past to friction over pricing and
disruption of supplies across Ukraine to European customers.
Ukraine imports about two-thirds of its gas from Russia at a
price that has been rising steadily for the last few years and
is expected to average about $415 per thousand cubic metres this
year.
Moscow has said it would cut the price for Ukraine only if
Russia's Gazprom is allowed to buy into Ukrainian gas
pipelines, which carry the bulk of Russian gas to Europe, a
trade-off Ukraine has so far refused to accept.
Talks on reviewing the price have lasted for over a year but
so far failed to produce any results, prompting concerns among
Russia's European consumers who in the past have suffered from
supply disruptions due to conflicts between Moscow and Kiev.
As part of its energy strategy, Ukraine has chosen Royal
Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp as partners in
projects to explore and develop two potentially large shale gas
fields.
The Yuzivska area, won by Shell, is located in the eastern
Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, while the other, Olesska, is in the
western Lviv region.
Ukraine has Europe's third-largest shale gas reserves at 42
trillion cubic feet (1.2 trillion cubic metres), according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, behind France and
Norway.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by David Holmes)