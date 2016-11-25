Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KIEV Nov 25 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is prepared to buy a stake in Ukraine's largest state-owned bank, Oschadbank, provided changes are made to its management and operational and financial performance, the banks said on Friday.
Ukraine has launched a clean-up of its banking sector, including the potential privatisation of up to 20 percent of the country's top banks.
"The EBRD is prepared to support the government and Oschadbank on the path of transformation and in the future invest in the share capital ... on condition the bank achieves key targets," Oschadbank said in a statement ahead of a joint briefing with the EBRD.
The EBRD and Oschadbank have signed a memorandum of understanding that includes guarantees from the EBRD for up to 50 million euros ($53 million) to support Ukrainian exporters and importers.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.
