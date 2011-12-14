Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Dec 14 Ukraine's industrial output rose 3.8 percent in November month on month, compared with a 9.9 percent growth in November last year, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
For the January-November period, industrial production expanded at 7.8 percent after growing 11.0 percent in the same period of 2010.
The government forecast indiacted a slowdown in full-year industrial output growth to 6.0 percent from 11.2 percent recorded in 2010. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.