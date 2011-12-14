MOSCOW Dec 14 Ukraine's industrial output rose 3.8 percent in November month on month, compared with a 9.9 percent growth in November last year, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

For the January-November period, industrial production expanded at 7.8 percent after growing 11.0 percent in the same period of 2010.

The government forecast indiacted a slowdown in full-year industrial output growth to 6.0 percent from 11.2 percent recorded in 2010. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)