BRIEF-Diagnos announces private placement of up to $3.3 mln
* Diagnos Inc says private placement of up to 330 units for an aggregate value of up to $3.3 million
KIEV May 12 Ukrainian lawmakers paved the way on Thursday for a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko to become the new General Prosecutor, a position seen by the West as crucial to tackling entrenched corruption.
Parliament passed a law removing a requirement that only a person with a legal background can take the post. That will enable Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior minister and current head of Poroshenko's parliamentary faction, to take the role. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement