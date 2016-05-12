KIEV May 12 Ukrainian lawmakers paved the way on Thursday for a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko to become the new General Prosecutor, a position seen by the West as crucial to tackling entrenched corruption.

Parliament passed a law removing a requirement that only a person with a legal background can take the post. That will enable Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior minister and current head of Poroshenko's parliamentary faction, to take the role. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)