KIEV Dec 13 Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved Mykola Azarov, President Viktor Yanukovich's long-time ally, as prime minister, after the ruling Party of the Regions and its allies mustered a comfortable majority in the chamber.

He was voted in for a second term in office by 252 votes from the 450-seat chamber. Azarov, 64, has served as prime minister since Yanukovich became president in February 2010.