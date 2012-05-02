WARSAW May 2 The West should not boycott
Ukraine during the European soccer championship in June as that
would hamper its European ambitions and force the ex-Soviet
country back into the arms of Russia, Poland's President
Bronislaw Komorowski said on Wednesday.
Led by Germany, leaders of several European Union countries
have called off scheduled visits to Ukraine during the Euro
2012, a tournament co-hosted by Poland that starts in just over
a month, in protest against the treatment of imprisoned former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
Tymoshenko, the main political rival of Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich, is in prison after being convicted last
October in a case her supporters say was politically motivated.
"The Euro is not the property of this or that politician. It
is a chance for the nation, the Ukrainian country, to present
itself from the best side," Komorowski said in an interview with
Poland's state television channel TVP1.
"We, in Poland, understand this very well. We feel that
Ukraine is somewhere between a choice of integration with the
Western world ... or a chance to participate in a customs union
proposed by Russia."
"From this point of view, Poland has well-grounded fears
that it (boycotting Ukraine) might result in Ukraine choosing a
political route alternative to the process of European
integration."
The EU has condemned Tymoshenko's conviction as an example
of selective justice and warned Ukraine that its members would
not ratify agreements on political association and free trade as
long as she remains in prison.
Amid talk of a possible boycott of the June 8 ceremonial
opening by European politicians, Ukraine has accused of European
powers of resorting to Cold War tactics.
Poland, for its part, has encouraged Ukraine's attempts to
move closer to the European Union.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko Editing by Maria Golovnina)