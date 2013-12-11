KIEV Dec 11 Ukrainian riot police reoccupied
part of the square in central Kiev on Wednesday where protesters
have been demonstrating against the government's decision to
pull out of negotiations on a trade pact with the European Union
and rebuild economic ties with Russia.
Reuters witnesses said a singer on a stage in the centre of
Independence Square urged police not to carry out their orders
and not to harm the protesters.
Some of the protesters held their mobile phones in the air
like candles and sang the national anthem.
