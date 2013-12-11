(Adds details)
KIEV Dec 11 Ukrainian riot police moved in
force early on Wednesday into part of the Kiev square where
protesters are demonstrating against a government decision to
rebuild trade ties with Russia rather than move closer to the
European Union.
Reuters witnesses said there was no immediate sign of
violence as police, with shields and helmets, entered
Independence Square in the heart of the snowbound capital where
the demonstrators have been camping out for the past 10 days.
Protesters were herded back around a stage in the centre of
the square, from which a singer urged police through a loud
hailer: "Do not harm us!"
Some held their mobile phones in the air like candles and
sang the national anthem, while church bells rang out from a
cathedral about 2 km (1 mile) away as in times of danger
centuries ago.
But police stopped operations, while remaining in place, and
made no move to pull down tents in the square where protesters
have been living. Several hundred demonstrators remained camped
there after the initial police action.
Police moved in from the northern end of the square after
pulling down barricades which had been thrown up across the road
by protesters. They also dismantled barricades and tents in
front of City Hall, about 300 metres (yards) away, where
protesters who have been occupying the premises had barricaded
themselves in.
President Viktor Yanukovich, whose government walked away
from signing a major trade pact with the European Union on Nov.
21, said on Tuesday he was committed to European integration but
that Ukraine had no choice but to restore trade relations with
Russia.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Alissa de Carbonnel, Elizabeth
Piper, Writing by Richard Balmforth and Timothy Heritage;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)