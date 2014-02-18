KIEV Feb 18 Ukraine's riot police advanced on
Kiev's Independence Square, focal point of 12 weeks of unrest
against President Viktor Yanukovich, on Tuesday after a day of
violent clashes with anti-government protesters near the
parliament building.
But, though there was some fighting intially with protesters
on the tops of barricades, riot police stopped on the edge of
the area where thousands of activists are gathered and did not
advance on to the square.
State security forces gave protesters until 6 p.m. to end
public disturbances or face "tough measures". It was not clear
if this also meant ending the mass protest on Independence
Square, known locally as the Maidan, where opposition activists
have been camped since early December.
A working group under Yanukovich urged opposition leaders to
intervene to stop an escalation of the conflict and the risk of
it spiralling into "armed conflict".