KIEV, June 3 Ukraine's central bank will be
ready this month to lift restrictions imposed on dividend
payouts for 2014 and 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
said on Friday.
"I believe, in the nearest time, in June, the National Bank
will be ready to take a decision on removing limits on dividend
payouts to investors, both for 2014 and 2015," Poroshenko told a
news conference.
"In conditions of an improving investment climate, I believe
that this will come as a rather long-awaited decision which will
remove a huge bundle of problems."
