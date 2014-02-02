KIEV Feb 2 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich will return to work on Monday, four days after going on sick leave, according to a statement posted on the presidential website on Sunday.

"After undergoing required treatment, the president of Ukraine feels well and his health is satisfactory," the website quoted a senior state medical official, Oleksandr Orda, as saying. Yanukovich, who faces a serious crisis and widespread opposition protests, announced on Thursday that he was taking sick leave. (Reporting By Jack Stubbs)