KIEV Feb 2 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich will return to work on Monday, four days after going
on sick leave, according to a statement posted on the
presidential website on Sunday.
"After undergoing required treatment, the president of
Ukraine feels well and his health is satisfactory," the website
quoted a senior state medical official, Oleksandr Orda, as
saying. Yanukovich, who faces a serious crisis and widespread
opposition protests, announced on Thursday that he was taking
sick leave.
