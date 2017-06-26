BRIEF-Mastercard announces annual meeting results
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
KIEV, June 26 The chief executive of Ukraine's largest lender, PrivatBank, who was appointed after its nationalisation in December, plans to step down in the near future, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
CEO Oleksandr Shlapak "soon plans to complete his anti-crisis tenure," the bank said in a statement that praised Shlapak's role in stabilising the lender after it was placed under state control.
The bank's board will decide whether to accept his resignation at a meeting at the end of July, it said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina