KIEV Oct 19 Ukraine's State Property Fund has proposed selling a state-owned fertiliser plant in Odessa on December 15 at a starting price of 5.16 billion hryvnia ($200 million), two local news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The privatisation is a test of the government's promise to implement economic reforms and tackle corruption. A previous attempt to sell the plant collapsed amid warnings by the International Monetary Fund that the process was deterring credible foreign investors.

The government is expected to announce a decision on when to sell the plant on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jason Neely)