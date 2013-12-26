MOSCOW Dec 26 Ratings agency Standard and
Poor's said on Thursday it revised the outlook on Ukraine's
long-term sovereign 'B-' rating to stable from negative, citing
reduced external and fiscal funding challenges thanks to the
recent financial aid from Moscow.
"The stable outlook reflects our view that the $15 billion
in direct financing, which Russia announced... should cover
(Ukraine's) government's external financing needs over the next
12 months," it said in a statement.
Russia agreed to bail out Ukraine by purchasing its
sovereign bonds after Kiev performed a sharp foreign policy
U-turn and shelved plans to sign deals on political association
and free trade with the European Union in late November.