NEW YORK Dec 5 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it has downgraded Ukraine's government bond rating by one notch to B3 from B2, and that the outlook remains negative.

Moody's said it made the decision to downgrade the rating due to a downward revision of its assessment of Ukraine's institutional strength, a shortage of external liquidity which has increased the risk of a currency and wider financial and economic crisis, and due to Ukraine's comparatively weak economic outlook.

Moody's said it also downgraded the rating of the Ukrainian State Enterprise "Financing of Infrastructural Projects" to B3 from B2, as the enterprise's debt is fully guaranteed by the government of Ukraine.