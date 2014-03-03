KIEV, March 3 Russia's largest oil company,
Rosneft, could buy Ukraine's Odessa oil refinery,
which has been secured by Russian state bank VTB due
to the outstanding debts of the former owner, Kommersant
newspaper said on Monday.
Russia has triggered an international crisis after deploying
forces in Ukraine's Crimea region, prompting Ukrainian forces to
go on highest alert and calls from Western leaders for Moscow to
respect Ukraine's sovereignty.
Rosneft already controls Ukraine's second-largest Lisichansk
refinery.
The Odessa refinery was sold by Russia's No.2 crude producer
LUKOIL to Ukraine's VETEK Group last year.
VETEK, owned by Ukrainian multi-millionaire Serhiy
Kurchenko, grew rapidly under the presidency of Viktor
Yanukovich, who was removed from power last month.
Kommersant said an agreement on selling the refinery,
designed to process 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil per year
(70,000 barrels per day), had been reached last week and the
deal could be closed in the near future.
It said that Kurchenko, who left Ukraine last month, had
been unable to repay the VTB loan which he had received to buy
the refinery and that he had transferred the asset to the bank.
Calls by Reuters to the refinery and VETEK were not
answered.
The refinery last week said the plant might suspend work for
maintenance in March.
It also said the plant was processing oil from stocks and
did not expect new supply in the near future.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)