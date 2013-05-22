* Journalists protesting over attacks on media at rallies
KIEV, May 22 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov ordered a dozen local reporters to be barred from
covering government meetings after they staged a protest on
Wednesday over attacks on journalists at a rally.
When reporters at the cabinet meeting stepped in front of
television cameras and turned their backs, emblazoned with
slogans, on Azarov and his colleagues, the prime minister
reacted sharply. "What kind of show is this?" he said.
The reporters, members of a journalists' pool allowed to
attend weekly cabinet meetings, bore signs pinned to their backs
reading: "Today it's a female journalist (beaten up), tomorrow -
your wife, sister, daughter. Do something!"
Azarov said they should be expelled from the journalists'
pool. "Write down their names and revoke their accreditation,"
he instructed his aides. "We respect journalists' work but
please do not turn government meetings into a circus."
The two journalists who say they were attacked were covering
clashes between supporters and opponents of President Viktor
Yanukovich during rallies in Kiev on Saturday.
They say they were beaten by Yanukovich's supporters while
police simply stood by. Police are investigating the allegations
but opposition politicians have questioned their willingness to
do it thoroughly.
Condemning the attacks, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said on
Wednesday: "Such violent acts have no place where people are
exercising their rights to peaceful assembly."
"We call on the Ukrainian authorities to conduct a thorough
investigation and urge them to take appropriate action to bring
the perpetrators to justice. We also urge the authorities to
investigate the apparent inaction by the police during the
incident."
Protests by reporters have become frequent under Yanukovich,
who came to power in 2010 and quickly consolidated power by
installing his allies in key positions and reversing
constitutional changes that had strengthened parliament.
Last March several reporters wore paper masks of Yanukovich
when they attended his news conference. And last year a dozen
journalists stood up and raised anti-censorship banners when
Yanukovich hailed Ukraine's march to media freedom at the World
Newspaper Congress in Kiev.
Some journalists say the government is cracking down on
media freedom and the media, most of them controlled by
influential businessmen, are censoring themselves so that their
owners maintain good standing with the authorities.
Azarov's spokesman Vitaly Lukyanenko said the government's
press department would review Wednesday's incident and decide
whether to strip the reporters of accreditation.
"How is the prime minister to blame (for the beating of
reporters)? Why was he subjected to this slap in the face?" he
said.
(Reporting by Sergei Karazy and Natalia Zinets; Writing by
Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Alison
Williams)