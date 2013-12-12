* Singer Ruslana leads protesters occupying central Kiev
MOSCOW, Dec 12 A Ukrainian Eurovision song
contest winner is pushing her voice to the limit belting out
songs nightly to keep up the morale of protesters camped out a
snowy Kiev square - the unlikely figurehead of movement to oust
President Viktor Yanukovich.
Ruslana Lyzhychko won with a song "Wild Dances" in 2004,
becoming Ukraine's only Eurovision winner. For political elites
that contest may seem a celebration of inanity, but for
Ukrainians dreaming of a European future it brought recognition
before a huge continental audience.
"Last night was a record for me - eight hours on stage,"
Lyzhychko told Reuters. "People look to me and they also stay."
The long nights in freezing temperatures have taken their
toll. She looked worn to the bone, her face bare of make up and
hair dishevelled, sucking throat lozenges as she whisked into
the opposition's improvised HQ for another night.
Lyzhychko, her petite form belying a powerful deep voice,
has been on stage virtually all night, every night in more than
two weeks since protesters occupied the main square, enraged by
Yanukovich's decision to scrap an EU trade deal and move the
former Soviet republic closer to Moscow.
"She is fantastic. She is our voice, our soul, our face and
our inspiration and our endurance," said activist Yegor Sobolev,
draped in a yellow-blue Ukrainian flag.
Although she has become a hero to protesters camped out
inside the barricades, not everyone shares their qualms about
the beckoning of powerful northern neighbour Russia.
"When Ruslana won the Eurovision, we were proud of her...
but now it is shameful," a reader from the largely
Russian-speaking eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass commented
in a local newspaper. "I am ashamed of Ruslana."
President Vladimir Putin wants Kiev, heavily indebted over
Russian gas, as a central pillar in a customs union with Belarus
and Kazakhstan to rival the EU and the United States.
BARRICADES
But Lyzhychko sings on as protesters prepare for mass
weekend demonstrations and Russia and the EU vie for Kiev's
favour, all the while cautious of the country's huge debts.
At night, Kiev's central Independence Square, or Maidan
Nezalezhnosti, is filled with young men in hard hats and
makeshift protective guards - volunteering as self-appointed
security to man the barricades against any police raid.
Instantly surrounded by a half-dozen activists at Maidan,
Ruslana plots strategy, ignoring the make artist and
hair-dresser who fuss around her. Minutes later, she is
transformed and ready for battle: eyes rimmed in sultry, dark
eye-shadow and jet black locks swept up into an Amazonian pony
tail.
One night, Lyzhychko's voice boomed out from the stage like
a commander rallying troops as protesters shoved back against
black-clad riot police, who tried to clear the streets without
using force but eventually withdrew, far outnumbered.
Rock music blaring and fists pummelling the air, she belted
out the refrain of a popular hit by one of Ukraine's most
popular bands, Okean Elzy: "I won't give up without a fight,"
calling on people to wake friends to swell their numbers and
rasing chants of "Maidan, exists!"
"I am Ukrainian. I believe in my people, I believe in
justice. I will stand firm," she yelled, stamping her Ugg-clad
feet to keep warm.
Lyzhychko is adored among protesters who see her as one of
their own in a civil movement wary of politicians after being
disappointed over the perceived failure of 2004-05 Orange
Revolution to get rid of official corruption and bring change.
CHRISTMAS TREE
Some said they would vote for her, if she chose politics,
but for now it is a mantle Lyzhychko rejects.
"You cannot lead Maidan, you can only join it," Lyzhychko
said. "I think of myself as a volunteer ... showing people that
we need to be here because there is no other way."
The pop star was also active in those 2004-2005 streets
protests that succeeded in overturning a fraudulent election won
by Yanukovich but not in reforming the political system that saw
him again win the presidency in 2010.
"Russia is our past, Europe must be our future," said
Lyzhychko, who is from Lviv, about 60 km from Ukraine's western
border with EU member Poland where many see Russian as occupiers
who oppressed their country in the Soviet era.
Like others, Ruslana answered a Facebook call on Nov. 21 to
protest on the square where days later she had been booked to
unveil a Christmas tree. That tree has now been torn to shreds
by protesters using it to build barricades.
"After that night, the Kiev city administration called to
cancel her participation, but anyway there was no opening and
the Christmas tree is no more," Lyzhychko's spokeswoman said.
What is left of its towering wire carcass is now festooned
with flags and political messages.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Ralph Boulton)