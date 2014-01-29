Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that Moscow will take changes in the Ukrainian government into consideration when determining the schedule and details of a $15 billion financial aid package to Kiev, the Interfax news agency reported.
"Our commitment to fulfilling these obligations has been confirmed. As for the schedule and parameters, this is an issue that requires further discussion with our Ukrainian colleagues and consideration of the restructuring of the government," Ulyukayev was quoted as saying.
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
* Focus on global finance chiefs meeting (Updates with close of U.S. markets)