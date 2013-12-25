KIEV Dec 25 Ukraine, which has secured a $15 billion bailout package from Russia, expects it to be fully disbursed in early 2014, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday after Kiev received the first $3 billion tranche.

"We expect the remaining $12 billion in the beginning of next year," he told a government meeting.

Azarov said the country's economy, which grew 0.2 percent in 2012, would remain flat this year.